العالم اليوم - الذهب يتراجع بأكثر من 1% وسط ترقب لبيانات اقتصادية أميركية

انتم الان تتابعون خبر الذهب يتراجع بأكثر من 1% وسط ترقب لبيانات اقتصادية أميركية من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 25 يوليو 2024 06:24 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.