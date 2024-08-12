العالم اليوم - بنك أوف أميركا: تأخر خفض الفائدة.. سيحبط معنويات المستهلكين

انتم الان تتابعون خبر بنك أوف أميركا: تأخر خفض الفائدة.. سيحبط معنويات المستهلكين من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 12 أغسطس 2024 08:22 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.